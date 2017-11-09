Reports: Patriots claim Martellus Bennett off waivers

(WHDH) — The New England Patriots have reportedly claimed tight end Martellus Bennett off waivers following the Green Bay Packers’ decision to release him after just eight games.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport both say that they’ve been informed that New England has acquired Bennett.

Source: The #Patriots have claimed former #Packers TE Marcellus Bennett. He’s back where he thrived last year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2017

Former Packers’ TE Martellus Bennett claimed on waivers by the New England Patriots, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2017

Bennett won a Super Bowl with New England this past season before departing for Green Bay in free agency.

Bennett thrived with Tom Brady last season, snagging 55 passes and 7 touchdowns.

With an injury-depleted offense, Bennett should provide some needed firepower in the redzone.

