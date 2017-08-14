Resident finds 1955 newspaper, possible drugs buried in yard

WINTHROP, Maine (AP) — A Maine man digging up his backyard has uncovered what appeared to be a sort of time capsule — containing old syringes, containers with white powder inside and an Oct. 2, 1955, edition of the Boston Sunday Globe.

Winthrop resident Randy Hooper was digging a hole for a blueberry plant when he uncovered the metal container that housed the items. The Kennebec Journal reports Hooper opened the container a few days later — finding the old newspaper alongside syringes, needles and the containers of white powder labeled “1/8 Ounce Sulphate of Morphine Poison: Manufactured By Rosengarten & Sons, Philadelphia.”

Hooper contacted Winthrop police, who took the items. Officials did not respond to a request for more information.

Hooper says he’s not sure who may have buried the container.

