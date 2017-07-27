Retired police officer to plead guilty to child porn charges

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — A former well-respected Massachusetts police officer has agreed to plead guilty to child pornography charges.

The Sun Chronicle reports that court records indicate that former Attleboro police Sgt. Richard Woodhead has signed an agreement to plead guilty to attempting to receive child pornography on Friday in U.S. District Court in Providence, Rhode Island.

The charge carries a minimum term of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison.

The 54-year-old Woodhead, a married father of two adult children, was arrested by federal authorities at his home April 6.

He was placed on administrative leave and has since retired. He is currently free on bail.

His lawyer called explicit telephone conversations Woodhead had with an undercover agent “obscene sexual fantasies.”

