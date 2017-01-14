Rhode Island bakery creates ‘Patriots pizza’

Rhode island (WHDH) — D Palmieri’s Bakery is known for their pizza and Italian breads.

But their latest creation is a Patriots pizza.

“It was a little slow after the holidays and I had some time to be creative,” said Eric Palmieri, “and the playoffs were coming up and I know the patriots are playing so I said why not make something that’s fun and bring it to a party.”

Eric is the son of the owner of the Rhode Island bakery.

Eric explains that if you give each person two slices of pizza this huge pie will feed 25 people!

This pizza can be at your Pats party for forty five dollars.

Watch the video above to see this pizza being made.

