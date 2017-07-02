Rhode Island lawmakers send governor a bill to protect dogs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A bill to prohibit keeping dogs outside in extreme temperatures has been sent to the governor.

Lawmakers approved requiring that the sheltering and nourishment of dogs conform to standards set by a safety scale developed at Tufts University.

Democratic Rep. Joseph Solomon Jr., who sponsored the House version, says it’ll help protect defenseless dogs and ensure that those who mistreat them are held accountable.

A warning would be issued for the first violation. Subsequent violations are punishable by a fine of $50 to $500 and up to 11 months in prison.

The bill would amend an existing law that sets the minimum length of a tether.

It prohibits the use of a choke collar or prong collar and prohibits keeping a dog tethered for more than 10 hours a day.

