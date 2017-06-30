Rice agrees to interview with House committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama’s national security adviser, Susan Rice, will be interviewed by the House Intelligence Committee next month.

President Donald Trump has criticized Rice and alleged that she may have committed a crime when she asked government analysts to disclose the name of Trump associates documented in intelligence reports.

Rice has denied that she did anything inappropriate, as she was authorized as Obama’s national security adviser to seek identities of people whose names were redacted from intelligence reports.

Rice spokeswoman Erin Pelton says Rice is cooperating with House and Senate intelligence committees, as she had said she would.

