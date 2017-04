Hundreds of Uber and Lyft drivers who failed state background checks have won their appeals.

Earlier this month, Governor Charlie Baker released the results of the first round of state background checks for the ride-sharing companies.

The state denied more than 8,000 applicants.

But as of Thursday, more than 400 appeals have been approved.

