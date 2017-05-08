Ringling Brothers to put on final show

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - The curtain is closing for good on a popular circus show.

The Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey are taking their final bow in Rhode Island.

People from all over the country gathered at the Dunkin Donuts Center to see ‘the greatest show on Earth’ one last time.

The high costs to run the circus, combined with low ticket sales, forced the show to shut down.

The final stop of the tour will be in New York before performers hang up their costumes for good.

