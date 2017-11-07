Rivera narrowly beats Lantigua to win re-election in Lawrence mayoral race

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Voters in Lawrence have settled on re-election for Mayor Dan Rivera, narrowly beating William Lantigua in a closely contested matchup.

Rivera won with 51 percent of the vote to Lantigua’s 49 percent. Rivera had a total of 7,965 votes to Lantigua’s 7,525 with 100 precincts reporting.

In 2013, Rivera defeated Lantigua by less than 100 votes following a recount.

In 2015, a group led by Lantigua began recall efforts to remove Rivera from the mayoral seat due to what they claimed was his inability to fight crime and improper hiring practices, among other grievances.

Two recalls ensued but failed to garnish the necessary signatures.

Rivera defeated Lantigua in September’s preliminary elections by just more than 1,000 votes.

