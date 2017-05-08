Road race for a cause in Andover

ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - Thousands of walkers, runners an even a few four legged friends gathered to form a sea of pink in Andover.

They were all out to honor the legacy of Colleen Ritzer, a math teacher who was just 24-years-old when a student killed her inside of a Danvers High School.

‘My grandchildren go to school there,” said participant Pat Sexton “and I was hoping they would have c]Colleen at some point. It’s a sad day for us, but what a tribute.”

Colleen’s family thanked the crowd and started the race.

” Do we all wish we could be celebrating with Colleen today,” said her sister Laura Ritzer, “rather than celebrating her memory and life? Of course. But we want to do what Colleen would want us to do, and find the good in the day.”

Signs urging people to find the good in every day lined the race course. Colleens friends say they still miss her so much.

“It was one of those people you didn’t have to be doing anything,” said friend Meredith Davidson, “the conversations you would have with her she would make you feel special.”

Katie Rex is one of the 30 college students benefiting from the scholarship over the past four years. Rex plans to carry on Colleen’s love of teaching after graduation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)