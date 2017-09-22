Rob Gronkowski says he’s ‘good to go’ against Texans after suffering groin injury

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski he’s healthy and ready to play Sunday against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.

Gronkowski was limited in practice on Thursday, but told NESN’s Doug Kyed on Friday that he’s “good to go” after suffering a groin injury in New England’s 36-20 wins over the New Orleans Saints last week.

Gronk: "Yeah I'm good to go. I'm ready." — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 22, 2017

In the victory, Gronkowski snagged six passes for 116 yards and a touchdown before leaving with the injury.

The team has not released its officail injury report, but it appears Gronkowski will return to the starting lineup.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola also said that he was ready to return. Amendola missed Week 2 after suffering a concussion in an opening-night loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

