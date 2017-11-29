Robbery suspect found in portable toilet after police chase from Revere to Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) – A suspected bank robber who led police on a wild chase from Revere to downtown Boston was arrested Wednesday after officials said he was found hiding in a portable toilet.

State police apprehended the suspect at around 1 p.m. near TD Garden after investigators said he held up East Boston Savings Bank on Squire Road in Revere and made off with $1,000.

A Revere police officer crashed into the suspect’s car in an attempt to end the pursuit but the man then fled on foot and ran up the Leverett off ramp near Nashua Street, according to police. Police said the suspect was seen ditching clothing as he tried to evade capture. Local police and state troopers eventually caught up with him at a nearby commuter rail parking lot.

“I believe there were some porta-potties and they were searching the area. They saw one that was on red and he was in there,” said Revere Police Chief James Guido.

The suspect was handcuffed and transported to a police vehicle. The Revere officer who crashed into the suspect’s car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The damaged Revere police cruiser and the suspect’s car were towed away from the scene for processing.

The chase started at around 12 p.m. when police said they spotted the suspect’s getaway car in Revere. Revere police, Massachusetts State Police and Transit Police all assisted in the pursuit.

Sources told 7News that a dye pack exploded inside a bag of money that the suspect made off with. The suspect allegedly passed a note to a bank teller, saying he was armed with a gun and a bomb. The threat proved to be false. The suspect, who has not been identified, may be linked to several unsolved bank robberies in the area, sources said.

He was taken to the Revere Police Department, where he was booked on several charges. Police have not specified what the exact charges are.

