Robot butler makes room deliveries at New York hotel

Buffalo, NY (WHDH) — A New York hotel is giving guests a glimpse into the future.

A robot butler can be seen scooting around making deliveries to guests at the Westin in Buffalo.

The robot serves everything from cocktails to wellness gear and much more.

Right now the Westin Buffalo is trying to come up with a name for the robot.

They want people to send them names inspired by the city of Buffalo on Twitter and Facebook for the next two weeks.

