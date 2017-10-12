Route 3 bridge project expected to bring weekend traffic delays

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - MassDOT says the Route 3 southbound Bridge Replacement Project in Braintree will bring detours, lane closures and traffic delays to the area this weekend.

The first phase of the project was carried out in September. As part of the $6.3 million project, crews replaced the Route 3 northbound bridge. The bridges are used by Route 3 traffic in Braintree just south of the split.

Phase two of the project will begin Friday night at 10 p.m. and run through 5 a.m. on Monday.

“This weekend’s work will mean lane closures on both Route 3 north and southbound, as well as detours on surrounding roadways,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

The lane closures and detours this weekend are as follows:

A lane reduction on Route 3 north and southbound in the area of Exit 19

A detour for traffic that is seeking use Exit 19 off of I-93 and access the Burgin Parkway. All lanes on I-93 north and southbound will remain open during these times and the detour route will utilize Exit 18 and local roadways

A detour for local traffic on Washington Street that is seeking to use the on-ramp to access I-93. All lanes on I-93 north and southbound will remain open during these times and the detour route will utilize local roadways

MassDOT says crews will implement “crossovers” so that all traffic is diverted away from the bridges and shifted onto the adjacent side of the roadway and a nearby ramp. Traffic using nearby ramps will also be detoured, and law enforcement details and variable messaging boards will be in place in order to guide drivers during these times.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)