BARNSTABLE, MA (WHDH) — Route 6 on the Cape is now open after a downed power line shut it down in both directions for a time overnight.

The high tension power line laid across all lanes between exits one and two.

Power crews worked overnight to clean up the mess.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)