School-issued Chromebooks taken back in East Bridgewater after smoke pours out of one

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WHDH) — Administrators in East Bridgewater took back more than 1,000 school-issued Chromebooks from students after they said one of the devices started giving off smoke.

School officials said one of the laptops started emitting smoke during class on Monday at East Bridgewater Junior-Senior High School.

School officials said this is the third incident in a year; two other students reported seeing sparks coming from their laptops back in December and May.

Superintendent Elizabeth Legault said she wants the laptops replaced at no charge. She said the manufacturer told the district there is nothing wrong with the laptops and they will not combust.

“I won’t take a chance. I don’t want them in my students’ homes, nor do I want them in their backpacks. Or in a locker or in the building,” said Legault.

The 1,200 laptops, which are valued at $180,000, were loaded into a locked storage container while school attorneys negotiate with the manufacturer.

