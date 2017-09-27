Search continues for person who shot 2 people in Chelsea

Police are continuing their search for the person who shot two people in Chelsea.

They said a man and woman were shot on Congress Avenue, leaving the male victim in critical condition. The woman has non-life-threatening injuries.

Ariel Deoleo told 7News he got a call from his 19-year-old girlfriend, who told him she was shot in the thigh during a drive-by shooting. He said the man who was shot is his girlfriend’s uncle and they were both on the porch of a house at the time of the incident.

Officers recovered a gun from the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chelsea Police Department.

