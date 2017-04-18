Search for suspect after 2 shot in Chelsea

CHELSEA (WHDH) - The search continues for whomever shot at two women in their car in Chelsea.

Police say two women were leaving the Chuck-E-Cheese in Everett around 8:30 p.m. Monday night when they were followed from the parking lot.

Shots were fired at their minivan on Fourth Street in Chelsea.

Police say two men were in the car where the shots were fired from.

The women drove to a firehouse in Orient Heights for help and were taken to the Boston Medical Center. At least one of the women was treated for injuries to her face after she was hit by shattered glass.

Police believe this is an isolated incident, not a random act.

