Security heightened as thousands are expected at Boston Calling

ALLSTON (WHDH) — Officials said they have a plan in place to keep people safe at the Boston Calling music festival this weekend.

Security was a big concern for the festival in the wake of the terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. The attack left 22 people dead and dozens more injured.

Boston Calling moved to Harvard Stadium in Allston this year after being held in Government Center since 2013.

Boston Calling co-founder Brian Appel said safety and security is their number one concern, especially after the attack at Manchester. Organizers increased the number of officers from Boston and Cambridge, along with State Police. They also hired two private security firms with 150 additional guards.

Metal detectors are in use and people attending cannot bring backpacks unless they are see-through.

“From the minute someone hits Harvard Square and comes all the way across to our main entrance, there’s police presence the whole way through,” said Appel.

Those attending the first day of Boston Calling said they feel safe and are looking forward to all the musical acts, including Chance the Rapper and Bon Iver.

