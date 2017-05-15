Sen. Warren: GOP blocking Democrats from health care talks

MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is faulting Republicans for blocking Democrats from negotiations on the Senate version of a health care overhaul bill.

The Massachusetts Democrat said Republicans are trying to write the bill and “cram it down the throats not just of Democrats but of tens of millions of people.”

Warren said the House bill would knock 24 million people off health care, raise costs and allow discrimination against people with preexisting conditions to give a tax break to millionaires.

Republicans have long criticized Democrats for passing former President Barack Obama’s health care law with no GOP votes.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell last week invited all Republicans to join with the Senate group crafting the bill.

Warren made her comments Monday during a tour of a Malden health center.

