Sen. Warren to give keynote speech at NAACP dinner

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is heading to Detroit to give the keynote address at an annual NAACP fundraising dinner.

Warren has been busy promoting her latest book as she gears up for a re-election battle next year.

The Massachusetts Democrat has been a sharp critic of both President Donald Trump and of Republicans in Congress, including their failed attempt to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

She’s also been building up her campaign account, raking in more than $5.2 million in donations during the first quarter of 2017.

Among those scheduled to receive awards at the Sunday dinner are California Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters and former acting attorney general Sally Yates.

Former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton gave last year’s address.

