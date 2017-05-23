Sen. Warren unhappy with Trump’s budget proposal

Senator Elizabeth Warren slammed President Trump’s budget proposal.

She posted a video to her Facebook Page about what the education budget cuts would look like for students.

“The Trump, Devos budget would push opportunities for millions of students across the country,” said Warren. “It would ruin lives.”

Warren went on to say the president and Education Secretary Betsy Devos, want to cut 11 billion dollars from public education.

Watch above to see some of her video.

