Sentencing set for Michael McCarthy for death of Bella Bond

BOSTON (WHDH) - After jurors sided with the prosecution on Monday, it is now Michael McCarthy’s turn to be sentenced.

McCarthy was convicted of beating and killing little Bella Bond in his and Bella’s mother’s apartment in 2015, then tossing her into Boston Harbor.

Bond’s mother Rachelle, testified that on the night Bella died, she walked into the girl’s bedroom and saw McCarthy leaning over her and punching her.

But defense attorney Jonathan Shapiro argued Bond wasn’t credible and that she killed her daughter and blamed it on McCarthy.

“The verdict was a travesty of justice,” said Shapiro. “It sets a criminal free and sends an innocent person to prison.”

For five days, Rachelle Bond testified against her ex-boyfriend McCarthy.

Tuesday, she was supposed to be sentenced and released as part of her plea deal, but she is remaining in jail because there is no bed available in a drug treatment program.

Bond’s attorney said her client was relieved when the jury reached a guilty verdict.

“She was very sad and she was crying on the phone with me,” said attorney Janice Bassile, “but she felt tremendous relief.”

7News will be carrying the sentencing of Michael McCarthy on Wednesday.

