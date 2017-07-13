Several Billerica businesses evacuated after truck spills chemicals

BILLERICA, Mass. (WHDH) — A chemical spill in Billerica Thursday afternoon prompted the evacuation of at least 10 businesses in the town.

Authorities say crews responded around 12:30 p.m. to a report of a chemical spill behind the Cumberland Farms on Boston Road and found a tractor-trailer truck leaking sulfuric acid.

A hazmat team was immediately activated and called to the scene. Crews neutralized the spill with lime, which is used on lawns to restore depleted nutrients.

Employees at the Cumberland Farms, a gun shop and a restaurant, were among those asked to evacuate the area.

Authorities say the truck was hauling eight barrels of the chemical and that one barrel had been damaged.

No major injuries were reported. The truck’s driver was treated for minor burns.

The spill has since been brought under control.

Some businesses have been allowed to re-open, while others close to the cleanup site will remain closed.

Large response in N. Billerica for a chemical spill from a truck. At least 7 businesses evacuated. @7News pic.twitter.com/zNJrC8J93w — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) July 13, 2017

