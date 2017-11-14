SOMERVILLE, Mass. (WHDH) — Several fraternities and sororities at Tufts University have been sanctioned and received other punishments following a year-long investigation into Greek life on campus.

The Theta Delta Chi fraternity had its charter revoked by Tufts and has been banned from campus for 10 years. Several other fraternities and one sorority were suspended or put on probation. The school said their investigation into Greek life found hazing, sexual harassment and alcohol violations.

“These problems of hazing and sexual assault exist as part of the larger national Greek life system and they persist at state schools, larger public schools, also at small liberal arts schools like Tufts,” said junior Amira Al-Subaey.

Tufts launched the investigation last year after an article in a student magazine gave a first-hand account of what rushing a fraternity was like. After that, others came forward.

The university emailed students on Monday saying, “…conversations over the last several months have produced several shifts on our campus, including a more consistent culture of accountability and a deeper awareness across student organizations of how student leaders and program participants can prevent, recognize and combat dangerous or degrading behaviors.”

Tufts investigated nine Greek organizations and while eight received punishment, one was cleared.

