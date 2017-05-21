Several injuries reported after crash in Milford

MILFORD, MA (WHDH) - Route 140 was shut down for several hours after a crash in Milford on Sunday.

Police were on the scene of a crash that scattered debris across the roadway.

There are reports of several injuries but there’s no word on the extent of those injuries.

The roadway was shut down until about 7:30 a.m.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus