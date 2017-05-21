Several injuries reported after crash in Milford

MILFORD, MA (WHDH) - Route 140 was shut down for several hours after a crash in Milford on Sunday.

Police were on the scene of a crash that scattered debris across the roadway.

There are reports of several injuries but there’s no word on the extent of those injuries.

The roadway was shut down until about 7:30 a.m.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)