Sex offender arrested, accused of lewd act while on the T

BOSTON (WHDH) — A Boston man was arrested after police said he committed a lewd act while riding the T.

Police said a commuter recorded 52-year-old Anthony Sansone during the act on the Red Line. The commuter contacted police and shared the video on social media to see if anyone could identify him.

Sansone was charged with open and gross lewdness. Transit Police said he is a registered Level 3 Sex Offender.

