SHERBORN, Mass. (WHDH) – Police in Sherborn are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 20-year-old man.

Authorities say he is a white male with glasses, 5-foot-10 and 115 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and is most likely wearing khakis, a dress shirt and brown shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 508-653-2424.

MISSING PERSON-20 yr old white male w/glasses 5'10", 115lbs, brown hair, brown eyes most likely wearing khakis, dress shirt, & brown shoes. pic.twitter.com/BI72CbHroy — Sherborn MA Police (@SherbornMAPD) August 20, 2017

