Sheriff: 16 bodies found in Marine plane crash

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Officials have found 16 bodies from a Marine Corps plane that crashed in rural Mississippi.

Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks tells The Associated Press that officials are searching for others across a large debris field in the dark Monday, more than five hours after the KC-130 refueling tanker spiraled to the ground into a soybean field about 85 miles (135 kilometers) north of Jackson.

The Marine Corps says it operated the plane but has provided no information on where the flight originated or where it was going.

Andy Jones says he was working on his family’s catfish farm when he heard a boom and looked up and saw the plane corkscrewing down to the ground.

