HOLDEN, Mass. (WHDH) – A social media threat that discussed a potential shooting at Wachusett Regional High School resulted in the arrest of two people after officials identified six as persons of interest.

Holden police said the detective bureau received information Wednesday around 8 a.m. about a post on social media that referenced a possible shooting at the high school. Police responded to the threats in conjunction with school administration and identified six people of interest. Two of the suspects were taken into custody.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and that both Paxton Police and Massachusetts State Police are looking into the threat.

The school said a shelter-in-place order was given so police could secure students involved and search the school. The shelter-in-place was in effect from 8:30 a.m. until about 9:50 a.m., according to a release from the school.

“The Holden Police and State Police searched the school and as a result gave us the okay to release from the Shelter in Place as they did not feel there was any threat to the safety of our students or staff,” school officials wrote in a statement to parents.

Police said no weapons were found at the school.

