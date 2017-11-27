Shoppers expected to spend more than $6B on Cyber Monday

FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - Black Friday has come and gone. On Monday, shoppers pulled out their phones, tablets and laptops to seek out the top digital deals. By the time the day comes to an end, experts predict it will be the most profitable Cyber Monday ever.

On it’s busiest day of the year, the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Fall River was humming with activity.

“Last year alone on this day, our customers worldwide ordered more than 64 million items,” said Nina Lindsey, an Amazon spokesperson. “That’s about 740 items every second. We expect this year to be just as big, if not even better.”

The massive facility on Massachusetts’ South Coast is more than one million square feet, with more than 1,500 employees helping to process the millions of clicks from cyber shoppers all over the world.

“When a customer order an item on the internet, as soon as they click that buy button, we’re going to send a picker out to get that item,” said Jim Mullin, an Amazon Learning Manager. “They’ll bring to the pack line, where a packer will pack it. Then it will ride on the conveyance until it gets it to a truck and shipped out.”

Online shoppers are expected to spend over $6 billion on Cyber Monday. Retail experts say for the first time ever, most shopping is expected to be done on smartphones and tablets.

Amazon officials say there is no shortage of greats deals. Lindsey says Alexa-enabled device are a big hit.

