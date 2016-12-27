Simone Biles wins AP Female Athlete of the Year

Simone Biles will be the U.S. flag bearer at the Closing Ceremony.

UNDATED (AP) — Gymnast Simone Biles has been voted AP Female Athlete of the Year.

The 19-year-old won a record-tying four golds along with a bronze for the dominant U.S. women’s team 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

That vaulted the 19-year old Biles to 31 of a possible 59 votes from a panel of U.S. editors and news directors.

U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky finished second with 20 votes after a four-gold, one-silver performance in the pool in Brazil.

Wimbledon champ Serena Williams and women’s NCAA basketball player of the year Breanna Stewart tied for with four votes each.

The AP Male Athlete of the Year will be announced tomorrow, Wednesday Dec. 28.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)