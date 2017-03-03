Ski resort worker dies after tumble down steep trail

CARRABASSET VALLEY, Maine (AP) — Officials say a Sugarloaf ski resort employee was killed when he lost his footing and tumbled down a steep mogul course that was being prepared for competition.

Members of the Sugarloaf Ski Patrol responded to the scene Friday on the double-black diamond Skidder trail and transported the employee to the Sugarloaf First Aid Clinic. Paramedics from NorthStar Ambulance continued CPR but the employee was pronounced dead at the clinic.

Carrabassett Valley Police identified the victim as 24-year-old Alex Witt of Farmington, and the ski resort confirmed it. Federal workplace safety regulators have been notified.

Karl Strand, Sugarloaf general manager, said the death is a blow to the tight-knit community and that “our hearts are with our team member and his family.”

