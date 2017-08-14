Sleeping tourists robbed while staying at south Florida hotel

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A family of tourists woke up to find their wallets stolen after a woman sneaked into their hotel room in Deerfield Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the woman was seen earlier on surveillance, dressed in all black, checking into the hotel.

“The floor that she was staying on, there was also a family staying on that floor. The family was asleep inside that room when this woman went in there, stole the wallet of one of the victims,” said BSO spokesperson Gina Carter.

Before the victim even realized what had happened, his credit card was already being used at a Publix on Hillsborough Boulevard and Federal Highway.

A woman could be seen on the store’s surveillance camera trying to purchase more than $800 worth of gift cards.

“The savvy clerk realized that something wasn’t right, tried to call the manager. When she did that, our mystery woman fled,” said Carter.

Authorities are not sure if she is the same woman seen on hotel surveillance or if she is an accomplice.

Rich Ishmael, a tourist from New York, is also staying at the hotel and said he’ll be more careful during his stay.

“That’s absolutely scary. Just the thought of somebody having the audacity to walk in a room,” he said. “Could you run and get ice or something, run downstairs to the vending machine or whatever? Just the thought of the fact that you can leave there for about two minutes and somebody come inside and steal everything, and I’m the type of person to leave stuff all over the room because you kind of feel safe, you know?”

If you have any information on this hotel theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

