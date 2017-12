ANDOVER, Mass. (WHDH) – The snow began in Andover around noon, and it has picked up intensity throughout the day.

Emergency responders raced to reach a rollover on Route 495 in Andover as road conditions deteriorated quickly.

Some plow operators said the storm was an early Christmas present.

Authorities have asked drivers to take it slow on the roads.

