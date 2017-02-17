Snowmobiler run over by fellow rider, critically hurt

BELMONT, N.H. (AP) — A Belmont snowmobiler has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was run over by another snowmobiler.

State Fish and Game and town fire officials say emergency responders were called to the scene in Belmont late Wednesday where they found 34-year-old Nate Proulx bleeding and unconscious.

Authorities say Proulx was riding down a trail when he missed a corner and struck a metal gate. Proulx was thrown from the snowmobile and was subsequently run over by a second snowmobile operated by 34-year-old Jake McLaughlin, of Laconia.

Proulx suffered broken bones and significant head trauma. Officials say he has been hospitalized in critical condition.

Both Proulx and McLaughlin were wearing helmets.

Investigators say speed and poor visibility due to snow significantly contributed to the crash.

