There will be a re-naming ceremony for the giant Lego giraffe outside of Somerville’s Legoland.

There will also be the unveiling of a special addition to Gio, who was originally named Tessie.

It’s name is getting changed in honor of a 6-year-old Medford boy who died battling congenital heart problems.

Gio’s name was a finalist for April the giraffe’s baby’s name.