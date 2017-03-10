South Coast prepares for incoming winter weather Friday

SANDWICH, MA (WHDH) - Today’s winter weather is expected to hit the South Coast and the Cape the hardest.

Schools and businesses in that area are already shutting down and preparing for the worst.

Jennifer Eagan is in Sandwich Friday monitoring the weather.

In Sandwich, snow has been steadily coming down since early Friday morning.

The area could see half a foot of snow.

