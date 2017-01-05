John and Tammy Burke’s mutual love for motorcycles helped rev up their romance when these former high school classmates reconnected a few years ago.

With marriage on their mind the couple decided to visit a wedding expo at the Boston World Trade Center in 2015.

“The motorcycle expo was the same day,” says John.“So figured we’d do the wedding expo and then head down to the motorcycle expo.”

While wandering past different wedding vendors, Tammy was given a ticket for a contest.

She and several other women had to dig through a huge wedding cate and find a hidden plastic egg.

The lucky lady who found it would win a honeymoon trip from Liberty Travel!

“I was like – alright!” Tammy recalls. “I’m going to go right there. I took it right out like I knew where it was.”

Tammy won!

She was given a certificate for a three night stay at a resort in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

“The lady asked for my name and asked if I had a wedding date,” says Tammy.

“I said not yet, and she said that’s fine, whenever you have a wedding date set just call.”

Tammy and John got married in 2016 and planned on using their three night’s stay in Mexico for their honeymoon.

They called Liberty Travel to book the stay.

“I told her what it was for, the Boston Expo, and then she said ‘Oh I’ll look into it and call you back’”, Tammy says.

Tammy also emailed the company a copy of the certificate.

“They finally go back to us and she said “Oh, it expired’”.

Tammy was told the trip wouldn’t be honored.

“And I told her there was no expiration, and she said, you’re right. I don’t see one. But it expired,’” says Tammy in disbelief.

Confused and disappointed over this honeymoon hang-up, Tammy and John decided they needed help.

“So I said to Tammy, ‘Let’s call Solve It 7’, because I mean, I watch you guys every day!” John laughs.

When we called Liberty Travel the representative told us there was a miscommunication at the expo, and that’s what led to the mix-up.

Tammy missed the message that she was supposed to pick up a second certificate, which would have included an expiration date.

Liberty Travel immediately began working on a replacement certificate, and told us “we are in the business to look after our customers”.

They gave us the new certificate, and we delivered it to the newlyweds.

“I’ve been watching Channel 7 and watching you guys do this for years, and I was optimistic that since we couldn’t do it, you guys would be able to,” says John.

“Thank you!”

Liberty Travel has been in business for more than 60 years, and a big reason for that is making sure its customers are happy – just like in this case.

Need a vacation from a problem that’s plaguing you?

Give us a call at 617-367-7777 or send us an email at SolveIt7@WHDH.com.

