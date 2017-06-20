Springfield man convicted of sexually assaulting stepson

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Springfield man has been sentenced to up to 17 years in prison after he was convicted of sexually assaulting his stepson over a period of 10 years.

Carlos Rivera was sentenced last week after he was convicted in Hampden Superior Court of two counts of child rape. The trial lasted four days.

Prosecutors say the 45-year-old Rivera assaulted the boy while living Holyoke from 1999 until 2009 when the victim was between the ages of 6 and 16.

Assistant District Attorney Carrie Russell said the verdict was “the sole result of the brave testimony of the now adult survivor.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)