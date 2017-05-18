Starbucks tests coffee ice cubes in select cities

BALTIMORE (WHDH) — Starbucks is testing a new way for customers to cool down their drinks.

At 100 stores in Baltimore and St. Louis, customers getting espresso or brewed coffee can get ice cubes made from Starbucks coffee. The solution is for customers who want their hot coffee cooled down but do not want ice cubes diluting the coffee.

The ice cubes are available for 80 cents.

