State bill proposes sweeping changes to marijuana law

BOSTON (WHDH) - It is a major overhaul to the ballot question that legalized marijuana in Massachusetts.

The new bill would nearly quadruple the tax on recreational marijuana and give city and town officials the ability to ban pot shops, taking that away from voters. It would also put restrictions on pot-infused edibles.

And in a major move, it would strip the treasurer of her oversight and instead spread that power among top elected officials, such as the governor and the attorney general.

Finally, it would set limits on marijuana advertising.

The proposed changes are not sitting well with the group that backed the ballot question.

Jim Borghesani says the bill would take away the voice of voters and will mean less accountability and higher costs.

“That insults voters,” said Borghsani, “and is completely opposite of what voters intended of when they went to the polls in November.”

And that’s not all.

“It gives drug dealers the ability to undercut the market,” said Borghesani. “Setting that tax rate that high means that drug dealers will be able to offer marijuana at lower prices than people can buy legally. And that is the worst thing you can possibly do. We want to put drug dealers out of business and keep them out of business.”

State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg released a statement saying she is worried about accountability. “It is apparent that this structure does not provide operational authority of accountability within the treasurer’s office,” said Goldberg, “which we believe is critical to have a safe, secure and efficient implementation.”

House lawmakers are set to vote on the bill on Thursday.

