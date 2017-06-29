State lawmakers at impasse over marijuana bill

BOSTON (WHDH) — State lawmakers have been unable to reach an agreement on the new marijuana bill, with Friday as their deadline.

Legislators abandoned negotiations Thursday night.

Voters approved the legalization of recreational marijuana back in November. Both the Senate and House passed different bills that amend the law, including imposing a tax on marijuana.

