State Police investigating after body found near Esplanade in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - State Police say they are investigating after body was found near the Esplanade in Boston.

According to officials, the body of an adult male was found by a passerby just before 6 a.m. on the bike path near the Hatch Memorial Shell.

Officials say the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is attempting to determine the cause of death, but there were no early signs of violent trauma.

