State police working to ID body found near river

PRESTON, Conn. (AP) — State police are trying to determine the identity of a body discovered on the shore of the Quinebaug River in Preston.

Troopers in Montville were notified Thursday morning that a deceased white male had been found in the area of 72 Roosevelt Avenue Extension. Detectives from Eastern District Major Crime responded to the scene and are handling the investigation.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of the man’s death. They will also help detectives in determining the man’s identity.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detectives at 860-848-6500. All calls will remain confidential.

