State releases video interview with teen in murder of Danvers High teacher

BOSTON (WHDH) - The State Supreme Court ruled that the public can view footage of police interviewing convicted killer Philip Chism just hours after he killed Danvers High School teacher Colleen Ritzer.

According to Wednesday’s ruling, reporters and others can view the video at the courthouse, but the footage cannot be copied.

The Boston Globe and the Eagle Tribune requested that the video and transcript be made public.

Chism was just 14 when he raped and killed Ritzer, his math teacher, inside a school bathroom in 2013. Chism was convicted of the murder in 2015.

Following the court’s decision, Ritzer’s family members released a statement. In it they say,

“By ruling to release the video, the Court’s ruling causes our family to relive the horrific evening of October 22, 2013 and endure even more agony.”

