State reports 2nd human case of West Nile Virus

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts officials are confirming the second human case of West Nile virus in the state this year.

The state Department of Public Health said Thursday the patient is a man in his 60s who lives in Hampden County. The man, who officials did not identify, was hospitalized during his illness but has since been released.

Deputy State Epidemiologist Catherine Brown said the virus is widespread throughout the state’s mosquito population and the risk of infection will remain present until temperatures drop.

The first human case of the mosquito-borne virus this year was confirmed earlier this month in a Bristol County resident in his 50s.

There were 16 human cases of the virus in the state last year, none fatal. Symptoms of the virus can include fever and flu-like illness.

