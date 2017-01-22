State Trooper arrested, charged with DUI in Acton

ACTON, MA (WHDH) - A state trooper was arrested in Acton Sunday morning on drunk driving charges.

According to State Police officials, an off-duty officer driving her own vehicle was pulled over on Main Street in Acton just before 1:20 a.m.

The driver was identified as trooper Angela Guerrera, 41.

Police said Guerrera was allegedly driving erratically in Maynard before being pulled over in Acton.

Guerrera was charged with operating under the influence and failing to stop at a red light.

State Police have placed Guerrera on administrative leave pending a hearing.

