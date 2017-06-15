State’s unemployment rate ticks up, but more jobs added

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts unemployment rate has climbed higher than 4 percent for the first time in more than a year, but officials say the state continues to see jobs growth.

The office of Labor and Workforce Development said Thursday that unemployment rose to 4.2 percent in May, from 3.9 percent in April.

After a lengthy period in which Massachusetts was considerably below the U.S. as a whole, the May jobless rate was just a single percentage point lower than the 4.3 percent national rate.

Preliminary estimates from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics show the state added 2,900 jobs in May. But April estimates were revised to show a loss of 800 jobs, from an earlier estimated gain of 3,900 jobs.

Massachusetts has added 58,300 jobs over the last 12 months.

