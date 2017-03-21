Strangers rescue man who fell on tracks at Davis Square Station

SOMERVILLE, MA (WHDH) - SOMERVILLE (WHDH) — A man who fell onto the train tracks at the Davis Square T Station was rescued by several quick-thinking strangers.

Surveillance video shows the man stumbling through the station on St. Patrick’s Day before he fell over the edge and onto the tracks. Two men jumped down to save him, helping him up to his feet and then lifting him to safety onto the platform. Everyone made it back on the platform before a train arrived.

“I think it’s kind of incredible they were able to jump into action like that and pull him out,” said Tufts student Tommy Henderson.

Police said the man, a 47-year-old from Medford, admitted to being drunk when he fell on the tracks. He suffered an ankle injury in the fall.

MBTA officials said it is never a good idea to go onto the tracks, even to help someone, because of the electrified third rail. If someone goes on the tracks, the MBTA advises passengers to call T personnel or the police.

